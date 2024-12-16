What's REALLY Happening With the Drones?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official narrative from our government regarding the "drone" invasion in New Jersey and other states is that they don't know what the drones are, most of them aren't really drones, and they don't pose a threat to national security or public safety.
Doesn't sound convincing. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we explore some of the theories surrounding the "drones," plus we discuss the Diddy list and other topics.
