How 3 Passenger 787s Just Went Supersonic
High Hopes
High Hopes
107 views • 02/29/2024

Two Bit da Vinci


Feb 27, 2024


3 American Boeing 787 Dreamliners flew faster than 800MPH, which shouldn't happen. This is so fascinating because one of them set a new world record for the fastest subsonic passenger plane speed. Some of the factors at play are actually videos we've already covered


Polar Vortex Collapse

   • The Crazy Phenomenon Causing Record L...

Super El Niño

   • SUPER El Nińo 2023 - It's Getting Rea...


#engineering #aviation #787


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:30 - Weather

2:30 - Actual Impact

4:50 - Supersonic?


two bit da vinci,How 3 Passenger 787s Just Went Supersonic!,boeing 787,boeing 787 dreamliner,dreamliner top speed,breaking the sound barrier,going supersonic,supersonic travel,787 top speed,787s go supersonic,787 break the sound barrier,breaking the speed of sound,how fast to passenger planes travel,how fast can passenger planes travel,polar vortex,el nino,air travel,fastest passenger plane,how fast can a 787 fly,passenger plane world record


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzG12ypuweI

Keywords
weatheramericanimpactsupersonicboeingpolar vortexsound barrierel ninotwo bit da vincipassenger jet787840 mphspeed record
