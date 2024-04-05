⚡️The work of the 98th Airborne Division in the Chasov Yar area - part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️The work of the 98th Airborne Division in the Chasov Yar area.
They confirm that they are actually located on the outskirts of the city, but have not yet fully entered there. They probe the enemy's defenses.
The footage shows intensive work on enemy positions in residential areas.
Several more videos in this area.