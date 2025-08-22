60% SAY NO TO FULL VACCINE SCHEDULE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new JAMA study highlights declining confidence in America’s vaccine program, finding that only 40% of parents intend to follow the full childhood schedule. Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics has broken sharply from HHS guidance, now recommending the COVID vaccine for infants and children.