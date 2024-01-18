CHP Talks: Dr. William Makis—Excess Deaths Exposed

January 18, 2024: My guest this week is Dr. William Makis, a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. Dr. Makis—who headquarters his practice in Alberta—details for us the startling increase in “excess Canadian deaths” (48,780 in 2022), linking them to the experimental mRNA vaccines. He also tells us about the shameful cover-up of pedophiles in the higher levels of the health care systems of both Alberta and British Columbia. We also discuss the negative impacts of covid protocols on pregnant women and their babies.
You can subscribe to Dr. Makis’s substack, COVID Intel here: https://makismd.substack.com
Read Dr. Makis’s excellent article about Canada’s shocking excess deaths here: https://www.globalresearch.ca/canadian-government-admits-48780-excess-deaths-2022-17-increase-mortality-no-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-saved-single-life-canada-during-2021-2022/5844539?doing_wp_cron=1704733389.3154649734497070312500
