BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Are the Real Motivations of Teachers
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/31/2023

Have you ever wondered why people choose to become teachers?

In this Daniel Willingham, a Professor of Psychology at the University of Virginia, talks about one of the strongest motivations someone may have behind pursuing a teaching career!

Daniel explains that most teachers are not in the profession for money... ❌

Instead, most teachers are there because they have a GENIUNE desire to make a difference in the lives of the youth they teach! 💯

Do you agree with what Daniel just expressed in this video? Like, or leave a comment to let us know what you think!

To learn more about Daniel and his work, visit www.danielwillingham.com.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
motivationpsychologyteacher inspiration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy