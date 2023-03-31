This Are the Real Motivations of Teachers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever wondered why people choose to become teachers?
In this Daniel Willingham, a Professor of Psychology at the University of Virginia, talks about one of the strongest motivations someone may have behind pursuing a teaching career!
Daniel explains that most teachers are not in the profession for money... ❌
Instead, most teachers are there because they have a GENIUNE desire to make a difference in the lives of the youth they teach! 💯
Do you agree with what Daniel just expressed in this video? Like, or leave a comment to let us know what you think!
To learn more about Daniel and his work, visit www.danielwillingham.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C