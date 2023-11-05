© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (05/11/23)
AWAKENING-
Are You Ready for Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening? The Highwire is hosting the Global Premiere Livestream, and we want to join the Party!; Walensky’s Legacy; Chelsea Clinton and the WHO want your kid caught up!; New Data Suggests Secondary Infection Main Killer from COVID; SPELLERS Doc Shattered a HighWire Record and Warmed Hearts
Guests: Mikki Willis, Dr. Richard Bartlett
SOURCE:
The HighWire Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/