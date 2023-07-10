Quo Vadis





July 8, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia on Eternal Damnation.





The following message was given to Gisella on March 3, 2022.





Here are the words of Our Lady:





Beloved children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts and for having bent your knees in prayer.





My children, in spite of all that you see around you, often you are unaware and think that the war does not concern you because it is not where you live, but unfortunately this is not how it will be.





This is the reason for my continuous call to conversion.





My children, I ask you to accept all my messages with love; I will guide you so that you do not lose your way, but instead come closer to God – you are turning away.





My children, the way you have taken is not right; more will come, yet you continue to live your little lives without thinking that, around you, the Devil is destroying everything, and you take no care of your souls.





Do you believe that this is what life is all about?





But do you not believe that there is eternal damnation if you let the Devil lead you?





My children, pray for the Middle East: the Warning is here — be ready, children, I beg you.





Do not miss Confession and the Eucharist, for you must compensate for when you will no longer be able to profit from them.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to where there is joy and pure love. I leave you peace; take it to your families.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





On March 9, 2022 Our Lady gave this message to Gisella:





Dear daughter, thank you for welcoming my call in your heart.





Daughter, I beg you to ask all my children to remove the pride that still rages in their hearts.





Enough of the tares that drive away your brothers and sisters, and enough of arrogance; but bend your knees to the Lord.





Repent, my children — it is not too late; repent completely and do not be tempted by the Devil, because his cunning is sharp.





Pray for the world, for there will be no more peace.





Do penance, dear children, this is no longer the time to live for the things of the world, but raise your eyes to heaven and be more spiritual — your elevation will bring you only benefits.





The earth is now made up of a humanity that is perverse and deaf to my calls as a Mother.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxCG98zsoKE