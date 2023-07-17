Must-see Talk by Lois Sasek; 11 years Kla.TV | www.kla.tv/26548

Kla.TV has developed from its small origins into a worldwide disclosure movement despite grand-scale media slander and censorship. 11 years of unstoppable growth – despite resistance! How can you become part of this worldwide peace and disclosure movement? No worries – Kla.TV doesn’t want your money…



👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26548





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





1906: Theodore Roosevelt

https://www.dhm.de/lemo/biografie/franklin-roosevelt

http://www.greanvillepost.com/2018/11/26/the-nobel-peace-prize-in-support-of-war/

https://www.kla.tv/14384





1973: Henry Kissinger ( US Foreign Minister)

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Kissinger#Kritik

https://www.telepolis.de/features/Wie-Henry-Kissinger-den-Putsch-in-Chile-vorbereitet-hat-4958988.html

https://taz.de/Kissinger-und-Argentiniens-schmutziger-Krieg/!1858450/

https://www.journal21.ch/artikel/mutmasslicher-kriegsverbrecher-kissinger

https://www.kla.tv/14384





1993: Nelson Mandela

ExpressZeitung.com, Ausgabe 20, Oktober 2018: vor allem Seite 15-21 (Die kommunistische Terrororganisation) und Seite 40-41 (Das „Sharpeville Massaker“ als historisches Schlüsselereignis) https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nelson_Mandela

https://www.tagesspiegel.de/politik/100-jahre-nelson-mandela-mandelas-leben-als-gefangener-und-praesident/22809702.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=206&v=3iJ-lzAzoAM

(Die dunkle Seite des Nelson Mandela) https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/heute/forscher-ueber-nelson-mandela-sehr-viel-gewaltbereiter-als-bisher-bekannt-100.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ytrl7cHSs0E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4gv7isyXMI

(Racistsongsofthe ANC and Nelson Mandela) https://www.wsws.org/de/articles/2013/12/13/sacp-d13.html

https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/254735/umfrage/arbeitslosenquote-in-suedafrika/

https://www.dw.com/de/s%C3%BCdafrikas-kampf-um-wachstum-und-jobs/a-43974820

https://www.kla.tv/13490





2009: Barack Obama

http://www.greanvillepost.com/2018/11/26/the-nobel-peace-prize-in-support-of-war/

https://www.kla.tv/14384

https://www.wsws.org/de/articles/2017/01/11/pers-j11.html





2019: Abiy Ahmed (Prime Minister Ethiopia)

https://www.welt-sichten.org/artikel/40479/vom-hoffnungstraeger-zum-kriegstreiber-zum-hoffnungstraeger

https://buzzard.org/perspektive/abiy-ahmed-vom-friedensnobelpreistraeger-zum-kriegstreiber/

https://www.deutschlandfunk.de/aethiopien-tigray-konflikt-100.html