State Sponsored Illegal Immigration - American Border Report 2023
27 views • 04/13/2023

https://danhappel.com/no-borders-no-nations-human-pawns/
The progressive socialists currently in positions of power within our government are fully on board with the use of illegal and unlimited immigration as a tool to end the United States and meld us into their Marxist vision of absolute equality for every living soul on the planet.

The self-described liberal progressive "protectors" of the rights of immigrants, minorities and the underprivileged are the useful idiots of internationalists that see all humans as little more than pawns in their plan to control humanity.

State sponsored illegal immigration affects everyone, and although there are enormous social and economic costs for legal citizens, they don't begin to compare with the immorality of using human beings as pawns in a global game to destroy sovereign nations while promoting totalitarian world government.

 

illegal immigrationsouthern borderchristie hutchersonnorthern borderhuman pawnsborder tunnelsborder reportcharles floyd
