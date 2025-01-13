Washington's House Bill 1163: An Unconstitutional Attack on Second Amendment Rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WA House Bill 1163 is a HUGE attack on our 2A rights! This 39-page monstrosity includes permit requirements to purchase ANY firearm, expands background checks to include misdemeanor warrants & pending charges, mandatory safety training, AND allows revocation of permits for various reasons, including mental health concerns. They're even creating a firearms owner registry! This is UNACCEPTABLE. Let your voice be heard! Contact your legislators & make sure they know we OPPOSE HB 1163!
