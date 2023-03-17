Who Is Commissioned To Seal The 144,000

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plenty of scripture is reserved for fulfillment in the final generation before the King of Kings returns! There is a forerunner prophesied, a commander and his commission to be fulfilled before that generations end! Most will reject him like previous forerunners and even as they did the Son of Man. But a Remnant will have eyes that see, ears that hear and a heart that will understand. Remember there is a broad way and a narrow way that leads to Life! This Forerunner is set up for the rising and falling of many!