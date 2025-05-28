Russian Offensive Rips Open Ukraine’s Formerly Stable Defenses

Crying of devastating Russian strikes, Kyiv continues intensifying attacks deep into Russian territory. Over the past night alone, Russian air defenses reported destroying 296 UAVS across multiple regions, including Moscow. Some Ukrainian drones reached their targets, such as the Kronstadt drone development enterprise in Dubna, and the Elma technopark in Zelenograd near Moscow, a hub for electronic and optical technology production. The strikes resulted in minor damage to Russian facilities, though they have also drawn heavy retaliation.

Russian forces have responded with devastating strikes on Ukrainian logistics and military infrastructure. Kharkiv and its surrounding areas were hit, along with key logistical nodes like Ochakovo in the Mykolaiv region. Port facilities in Vilkovo, Odessa region, were struck, targeting military supplies delivered via the Danube.

One of the goals of Kyiv’s provocations is to hide the strategic defeats of the Ukrainian army on the battlefield. Russian forces have achieved notable advances, exploiting Ukrainian defensive weaknesses along the entire front. In the Konstantinovka direction, Russian troops eliminated another large cauldron near Zarya and are developing an offensive on the southwestern flank, launching an assault on Yablonevka. South of Pokrovsk, Russian units push westward, threatening to assault Ukrainian positions in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The scattered Ukrainian military is forced to plug the holes in defense, redeploying forces from one front to another. As a result even previously stable sectors have also seen Russian breakthroughs. Field reports indicate that Ukrainians were repelled from Verkhnekamyanske in the Seversk direction, where Russian forces gained control of the dominant heights.

The Kharkiv front was shaken, with Russian troops securing the northern part of Volchansk and seizing the village of Tykhe, forcing Ukrainian retreats across the river. Along the border, Russian incursions near Stroyevka indicate potential preparations to expand the Oskol River bridgehead, threatening Ukrainian supply lines. Recent successful Russian offensive near Redkodub also threatens Ukrainian defenses with another large-scale breakthrough at the junction of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Near Chasov Yar, heavy fighting persists, with Russian forces making incremental gains in the Levanevsky and Shevchenko districts despite fierce resistance. While progress is slow, the gradual erosion of Ukrainian defenses points to a broader Russian strategy of attrition across multiple axis. As a result, a large Ukrainian stronghold in Stupochki on the southern outskirts was destroyed.

The cumulative effect of Russian gains on the front lines highlights a shifting dynamic. Russian forces are leveraging superior firepower and tactical flexibility to stretch Ukrainian resources thin, forcing Kyiv into reactive repositioning of troops. With advances on previously stagnant fronts and sustained deep strikes, Moscow aims to degrade Ukraine’s capacity to hold critical lines, setting the stage for strategic breakthroughs during the summer military campaign.

https://southfront.press/russian-offensive-rips-open-ukraine-defense/