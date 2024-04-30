BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Latest Public Messages of Little Mexican Seer! The Little Servant Urges Prepare For Warning & WWIII
High Hopes
High Hopes
18 views • 12 months ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Apr 29, 2024


Lorena Hernandez shares a translation from Spanish of the last 25 public released messages of the Little Servant of the Sacred Hearts. See the videos below for the previous messages and webcasts.


Jaime explains: • Interview w/ Broadcaster Jaime Duarte... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8JzItOTjHE&t=0s

First set of messages: • First 10 of 50 Heavenly Messages Give... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiJTZ9bY4fs&t=0s


second set of messages:

   • Messages to Child Visionary Pertainin... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHPjlpcqfzc&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qb3VQRT5w8Q


prophecycatholicww3mexicanthe warningworld warseerpreparemother and refugelorena hernandezsacred heartslittle servant
