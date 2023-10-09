Pets in Love





Oct 8, 2023





Life is gradually coming to an end, He has almost given up begging for help in vain

Credit to: littlestepsmatter

Follow and support them at: IG/littlestepsmatter

Life is gradually coming to an end, this dog has almost given up all efforts. He was lying on the side of the road in pretty bad shape, everything looked like he was about to die. The fur is old and dirty, the body looks like it has severe scabies. Derelict and wandering around for months, he was slowly dying. Garbage and sewage are his usual foods! We couldn't hold back our emotions when we saw him.

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nes_7EPe-pA