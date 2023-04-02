BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In the interview with Ann Vandersteel, Nicole reveals why the CCP, the Party of Davos, and the globalists want to target Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
10 views • 04/02/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2d92e05591

03/30/2023 In the interview with Ann Vandersteel, Nicole reveals why the CCP, the Party of Davos, and the globalists want to target Miles Guo. Because over the past several decades, the CCP, Wall Street, and global elites got enriched by enslaving Chinese people and people worldwide. Mr. Miles Guo wants to destroy this slavery by liberating people, not just the Chinese people, but people all around the world from slavery by the CCP and the global elites. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


03/30/2023 妮可在接受安·范德斯蒂尔采访中揭示为什么中共、达沃斯党和全球精英人士要迫害郭文贵先生。因为在过去几十年，中共、华尔街和全球精英通过奴役中国人民和世界人民发家致富。而郭文贵先生在摧毁这个奴隶制度，解放全世界受中共以及全球精英人士奴役的中国人民以及其他各国人民。#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
