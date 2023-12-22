What Really Happened in Wuhan? New Evidence on COVID-19 origins - Dec 13, 2023

I'm sharing this video from “Sky News Australia”, Premiered Dec 13, 2023, on YouTube.

Sharri Markson's world-exclusive investigation revealing new evidence around the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the next phase of her investigative reporting into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, award-winning journalist and Sky News anchor, Sharri Markson unearths new revelations and shocking confessions around who knew what, and when.

Sharri’s reporting has contributed to changing the world’s understanding of the entire pandemic, exposing unseen evidence around how governments and scientists hid the truth. In the first documentary, Sharri secured the first sit-down interview for an Australian broadcast media outlet with former U.S. Donald Trump since he was elected in 2016.

More than three years later Sharri continues to lead the worldwide investigation into the genesis of COVID-19, uncovering mounting evidence through painstaking research and major world exclusives, in a relentless pursuit of the truth.

For the making of this documentary, Sharri speaks with scientists, whistleblowers and high-ranking intelligence and government officials to uncover the facts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQK9i-prv3M&t=22s&ab_channel=SkyNewsAustralia