A Palestinian Journalist Working came under Fire from Israeli Forces in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip - a Bullet Ricocheted Off his Bulletproof Vest, Saving Him

A Palestinian journalist working with RIA Novosti reported that he came under fire from Israeli forces in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. One of the bullets ricocheted off his bulletproof vest, saving him.
A group of journalists was covering the events near the "Nasser" hospital, where civilians came under fire from Israeli military.