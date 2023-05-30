The Hour of Our Time The Legacy of William 'Bill' Cooper - Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloConspiracy

Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and Videos Posted Daily -

For inquiries or tips, email: [email protected]



THE HOUR OF OUR TIME: THE LEGACY OF WILLIAM COOPER [2006] - JAMES JANKIEWICZ (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)

Milton William Cooper (aka Bill Cooper) was a government whistler blower, US Air Force Strategic Air Command Veteran, US Navy Naval Intelligence Officer, author, radio broadcaster, Truther, and one of the greatest American heroes of our time. He was murdered by the Deep State on November 06, 2001. Below you will find links to several of his books and documentary videos. Every Truther that is trying to become Conscious, must watch and read everything they can get their hands on with regard to BILL COOPER!

This documentary illustrates the man who challenged us to be brave in ways much larger than we thought possible, and that we don't really have convictions nor rights unless we are willing to die defending them if need be. BEHOLD A PALE HORSE [1991] - WILLIAM MILTON COOPER (EBOOK)

https://b-ok.cc/book/487302/e249ce



THE SECRET GOVERNMENT: THE ORIGIN, IDENTITY, AND PURPOSE OF MJ-12 [1989] - MILTON WILLIAM COOPER (EBOOK)

https://cdn.preterhuman.net/texts/conspiracy/The%20Secret%20Government%20by%20Milton%20William%20Cooper.pdf



BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/

THE SECRET GOVERNMENT: IDENTITY & PURPOSE OF THE REAL MJ-12 [1989] - MILTON WILLIAM COOPER (VIDEO)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l1R53WubNwsH/







