Alexandra 360: Dictatorship Vs. A Man For The People

Alexandra 360 will be educating her viewers on what a communist/socialist dictatorship will look like under a Kamala leadership. The world just witnessed staunch cheating coming out of Venezuela to reelect a socialist dictator Maduro back into power. We cannot have that in our elections. We need to ensure that our elections are safe and secure.

Alexandra 360 will also be discussing foreign policy and how it is imperative to support and stand with our biggest ally, Israel.

Alexandra 360 will be showing the contrast between Netanyahu with Kamala and Netanyahu with Trump.