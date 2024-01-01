Create New Account
Detersivo lavatrice naturale fatto in casa 01 Gennaio 2023
Dino Tinelli
Published 2 months ago

La ricetta by Luca di Canal 104 Plus Telegram è la seguente:

120 gr sapone di Marsiglia

750 gr acqua di rubinetto

350 gr Carbonato di sodio

300 gr Bicarbonato di Sodio

2,5 lt acqua

30 gocce di olio essenziale Lavanda

Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/

https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html

Keywords
ricettelucacanal 104 plusdetersivolavatrice

