Detersivo lavatrice naturale fatto in casa 01 Gennaio 2023

La ricetta by Luca di Canal 104 Plus Telegram è la seguente:
120 gr sapone di Marsiglia
750 gr acqua di rubinetto
350 gr Carbonato di sodio
300 gr Bicarbonato di Sodio
2,5 lt acqua
30 gocce di olio essenziale Lavanda
Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.