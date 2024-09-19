I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 7: Arise, Kill & Eat!

People can become sick from accidents, man-made toxins, illegal drug abuse, a promiscuous lifestyle, smoking tobacco, drinking alcohol, and so on. However, the majority of people get sick from the food they eat. It is obvious that people living on poor food will eventually get sick; it's just a matter of time before the body succumbs to the harmful diet.

God had Moses write down precise laws concerning food and popular foods today like pork, shrimp and lobster were listed as unclean. Some people mistakenly think that Jesus did away with the food laws and often point to Peter's vision in the book of Acts or Paul's advice to Timothy in order to support their theory that all food can now be eaten.

Salvation is based upon faith in Christ, so food is not a salvation issue, but disobeying God will cause your life on earth to be cut short. With all that science has revealed, why do Christians continue to eat unclean foods, artificial flavors and sweeteners and meat filled with growth hormones and antibiotics? Who are you going to please -- God or your stomach?

RLJ-1528 -- DECEMBER 27, 2015

