SHaDoWCa7 sings Heart of Gold (Neil Young)

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on February 12, 2019 along with her original description:

"As requested, here is my cover of "Heart of Gold" by Neil Young.

I must apologize to all my listeners. I could not record this song without breaking up... I almost got to the point of tears. This song is so very beautiful with such a touching message. I also had to add a verse of my own, because this song was just too short! *hehe* Thank you for listening, and God bless you! ^^ ♥

I am playing guitar and singing 5-part harmony."

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Heart of Gold

I wanna live, I wanna give,

I've been a miner for a heart of gold,

It's these expressions, I never give,

That keep me searching for a heart of gold,

And I'm gettin' old,

Keep me searching for a heart of gold,

And I'm gettin' old!

I've been to Hollywood, I've been to Red Wood,

I've crossed the ocean for a heart of gold,

I've been in my mind, It's such a fine line,

That keeps me searching for a heart of gold,

And I'm gettin' old,

Keep me searching for a heart of gold,

And I'm gettin' old!

I won't give up yet, I've got my mind set,

I'll keep searching for that heart of gold,

It may not make sense, But I have patience,

Keep me searching for that heart of gold,

And I'm gettin' old,

Keep me searching for that heart of gold,

And I'm gettin' old!

Keep me searching for that heart of gold,

Keep me searching and I'm gettin' old,

Keep me searching for that heart of gold,

I've crossed the ocean for a heart of gold!

I won't give up yet, I've got my mind set,

I'll keep searching for that heart of gold,

It may not make sense, But I have patience,

Keep me searching for that heart of gold,

And I'm gettin' old,

Keep me searching for that heart of gold,

And I'm gettin' old!

Keep me searching for that heart of gold,

Keep me searching and I'm gettin' old,

Keep me searching for that heart of gold,

I've been a miner for a heart of gold!

