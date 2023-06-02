Getting an Oar In The Water | Crypto Podcast #45

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 45 of our Twitter Spaces was all about getting an oar in the water.
Macro Topics:
- Xenolink Introduction
- Jerome Powell News
- Coinbase responds to the SEC
- Google Cloud Polygon Partnership
- First Republic Bank
- Change Now + Guardarian Chat
Episode Topics:
- YouTube Live Streams
- Mentorship
- Developers
- Business Development
- Security
- Twitter support
- Article writers
- Artists + Meme makers
- How can you contribute?
- Find something that is sustainable for you!
- Is there anything that is missing, that we could start?
I hope you all enjoy, and take some inspiration from the examples we spoke about today.
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS:
The Quest For Superior Money Interactive PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gT71n_cGQaggkf7o4wOY8zpTZJT5ZY6O/view
Epic Cash Resources: https://linktr.ee/FreemanResources
How To Buy Epic Cash 👉 buyepiccash.com
The 3 Most IMPORTANT Documents For Any Epic Cash Curious Person To Review!
1. There’s A Financial Storm Coming! https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Theres-a-Storm-Coming.pdf
2. Financial Freedom For The Masses https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/EPIC-Financial-Freedom.pdf
3. ECR Introduction https://epicentral.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ECR-introduction.pdf
EPIC CASH - Did You Know, You Can Never Lose EPIC CASH? https://ellipsisnews.com/epic-cash-did-you-know-you-can-never-lose-epic-cash/
Epicenter Ecosystem: https://epicenter.epic.tech/
Epic At A Glance: https://explorer3.epic.tech/
What is Mimblewimble by Coinbureau’s Tayler Mckracken https://www.coinbureau.com/education/what-is-mimblewimble/
The Beauty of Mimblewimble https://tb358de.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-mimblewimble?s=w
Need More Help? Visit: t.me/epicCashHelpDesk
EPIC Telegram: https://t.me/EpicCash
Epic Mining Community: https://t.me/EpicMiners
Freeman University: https://t.me/FreemanU
