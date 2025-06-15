BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US intel assessed just weeks ago that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
198 views • 3 months ago

US intelligence assessed just weeks ago that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.

“The IC [Intelligence Community] continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamanei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003. 

The IC is monitoring if Tehran decides to reauthorize its nuclear weapons program.” - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, 25 March 2025

Adding: 

❗️Iran is ready to conclude an agreement guaranteeing that it will not have nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Araghchi said.

The Israeli attack is aimed at disrupting negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, the head of the republic's Foreign Ministry said.

📍Tehran regrets that the US supported this attack.

📍At the talks in Oman, Iran wanted to present the United States with proposals that could lead to a nuclear deal.

📍Iran will not agree to an agreement if it means depriving Tehran of the right to use its nuclear industry.

📍Iran expects the US to condemn Israel's attacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Adding: 

❗️Tehran has information that US military personnel in the region helped Israel in the attack on Iran, said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Adding: 

Isn't it a COINCIDENCE that Grossi (Head) at IAEA changed his tune, days before strike, and Iran says they acquired and have shown, supposed documents that he was working for Israel??? Cynthia

🔗 WikiLeaks

