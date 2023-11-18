© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s crackin fam? A lot of news
coming out of Israel right now and from what I can tell this whole situation
needs to be re-examined. I mean, Israel is supposed to be the good guys, right?
Well how come I am not seeing it? I
mean, if Israel is supposed to be the good guys, why do they look so bad?
Israeli forces use illegal white phosphorus in attacks on Gaza and Lebanon: Amnesty International
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/israeli-forces-use-illegal-white-phosphorus-in-attacks-on-gaza-and-lebanon-amnesty-international/ar-AA1jnMfo