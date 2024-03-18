THE REAL JESUS - PART 40

Many Christians have been conned into believing that prayer is about getting what you want - whether it is prayer for your loved one's salvation, or prayers for healing, popularity and prosperity. As a result, they end up praying for the wrong things and praying to the wrong God.



This video explains why most prosperity teachers hate the Book of James almost as much as they hate the teachings of Jesus; because James reveals why prayers are not answered.



Have you been conned into praying for the root of all evil rather than the Holy Spirit? If so, maybe it's time you change the way you pray!



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

