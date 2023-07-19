Russia Presented a Tough Ultimatum to Turkey & Other NATO Countries - All Your Ships Will be Flooded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia seems to be moving to decisive action after withdrawing from the Grain Deal. Today, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that starting from July 20, 2023, all ships that will proceed to the ports of Ukraine will be considered a legitimate target for destruction since no one can guarantee that there is no military cargo on board these ships that are used against Russian troops on the battlefield.