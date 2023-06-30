UKR Patrol Destroyed by Russian artillery - Two western made MRAPs were Destroyed by Russian artillery, as was the Team sent to Evacuate the Wounded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we reported on yesterday, the AFU's Operational Command North issued orders for a mandatory evacuation in Sumy Oblast.
Thanks to Russian war correspondent Aleksandr Kots there is footage of a UKR patrol being destroyed by Russian artillery. Two western made MRAPs were destroyed by Russian artillery, as was the team sent to evacuate the wounded.
Action starts at (0:29)