FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 128:1-6, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241019

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Blessings of Those Who Fear You, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH!

A Song of Ascents.

Blessed is everyone who fears You, YAHWEH, who walks in Your Ways.

2 When I eat the labor of my hands, I shall be happy, and it shall be well with me.

3 My wife or husband shall be like a fruitful vine in the very heart of my house, our children like olive plants all around our table.

4 Behold, thus shall the man or woman be blessed who fears You, JEHOVAH.

5 You, YAHWEH bless me out of Zion, and may I see the good of Jerusalem all the days of my life.

6 Yes, may I see my children’s children. Peace be upon Israel and Christians! Amen!

