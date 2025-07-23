Tandemkross Eagle’s Talon Extractor for the Walther P22

Tandemkross Eagle's Talon Extractor

https://tandemkross.com/eagles_talon_extractor_walther_p22

AmbGun Walther P22 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/walther











I do like the cute, paddle mag release,compact, double action Walther P22 22LR pistols. Went looking for an excuse to do another video on the P22. Tandemkross helped by sending me their Eagle Talon’s extractor.





Thanks to blow back, I’ve had no live fire extraction problems with my P22 twins, but before installing the TandemKross upgrades, I tried manually cycling thru 30 rounds…to see how well the stock extractor pulls out unfired rounds. Out of the 30, the stock extractor failed to extract 7 times. No problems live fire, but this is the issue seeking a solution.





Extractor installation was simple. Drive the roll pin out and the stock extractor falls into your hand. Comparing the stock to the Eagle’s Talon my layman’s eye finds the TK extractor looks to be of higher quality material. I couldn’t detect any changes in overall dimensions. The extractor spring is noticeably stiffer. Installation…partially seat the roll pin in the slide, align and hold the extractor spring and extractor in place, then carefully drive the pin in place with a plastic gunsmith’s mallet.





Range testing was really all about the extractor.





My pre-installation live fire baseline had no malfs, but I had 7 out of 30 failures when manually cycling the P22Q. Repeating the 30 round manual cycling test with the TK extractor, I had zero failures. And 100 rounds of live fire produced no malfunctions. Nice…especially for those who want to do press checks with their p22q.





With the stiffer extractor spring, I had some concern that the extractor could ding the cartridge rim enough to fire the pistol. I've never heard of such a thing happening, but my paranoid imaginings has me thinking such a thing is not impossible. But no problems. The TandemKross Eagles Talon Extractor performed perfectly.





My other P22 will get the TK extractor upgrade.