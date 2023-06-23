BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maria Zeee: John DeSouza: Former FBI Special Agent Exposes Incoming Fake Alien Invasion
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
577 followers
681 views • 06/23/2023

John DeSouza – Former FBI Special Agent Exposes Incoming Fake Alien Invasion, Satanic Globalists: Tanjerea :: Reptilian, Grey`s, Are From Hell Dimension Not Of This Universe Fallen Angels. Like Bible There Giant They Make Half Reptilian Giant But Half Reptilian Run Governments On Earth Cain was Half Reptilian Sin in the Garden . Royal Family Half Reptilians ,Dracula The Impale was Half Reptilian : Project Blue Beam Was Use On 9/11 The Two Plane Holograms, Alien spaceship Landed In Las Vegas Project Blue Beam Fake Hologram . Our There E.T Yes are Human Left The Earth YES By Them Self (Atlantis) In 4033 B.C and More Later 395 A.D, 473 A.D, 1945

Keywords
aliensufoatlantis9-11flying saucersfake invasionmaria zeeemaria orsicproject -blue-beam
