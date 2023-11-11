The Bible A Catholic Book - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.113 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Nov 9, 2023





Our non-Catholic brethren often claim that our Catholic faith is not based on the Bible, and is even contrary to it. Not true, as Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, explains, sharing how the Catholic Church used her authority from Jesus Himself to establish the canon of the Bible as we know it today. Then hear the inspiring story of Ginny Schrappen and her prison pen pal, and how following the Bible transformed both of their lives.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 113: The Bible: A Catholic Book?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUFKb9dsYv0





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





Discover more about Church history on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/church-history?utm_source=YT



