🚦 Congestion Pricing: The First Step Toward 15-Minute Cities
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
40 followers
Follow
76 views • 8 months ago

New York City just became the first U.S. city to implement congestion pricing, charging drivers up to $9 during peak hours just to travel in certain areas. This isn’t about easing traffic or improving infrastructure—it’s about control. They’re slowly boiling the water, and most people don’t even notice.


These fees are just the beginning. Next up? Climate crisis tolls, social credit penalties, and restrictions on where, when, and how you can travel. It’s all part of the plan for 15-minute cities—limiting your freedom under the guise of convenience and sustainability.


Wake up. Speak out. We need to band together before it’s too late. Why isn’t City Hall flooded with protests about this? If we stay silent now, the next steps are inevitable.


👉 Want to understand the agendas at play and how to protect yourself? Subscribe to The Michael Gibson Alliance for uncensored insights, strategies, and solutions to stay ahead of the system.


Comment "ALLIANCE" or visit www.michaelsgibson.com to join the movement.


#ExposeTheAgenda #StopCongestionPricing #15MinuteCities #WakeUp #ProtectYourFreedom #MichaelGibsonAlliance #UncensoredTruth

Keywords
agendaexposealliance
