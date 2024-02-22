BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Watch How The West's Sanction Are Working In Russia
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
70 views • 02/22/2024

All those small, weak countries around the world, listen up! If you'd like to enjoy more prosperity and better living, all you have to do is upset the United States enough for them to put harsh sanctions on you and.... Viola! You'll be living good and wanting for nothing.... Or so it seems to be in Russia.

Video Sourced From:

Galactic Storm (Brighteon)

Original Video Source:

Tucker Carlson Shorts

Closing Theme Music:

'Beauty Of Russia' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Thumbnail and closing credits compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Galactic Storm, Tucker Carlson or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce thu19.00

Keywords
russiasanctionsrussian sanctionsrussian shoppingrussian shopping malls
