Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice (Read by Dr. Mike Yeadon; Poem by Margaret Anna Alice)

(Jan 1, 2024) Margaret Anna Alice: I am overjoyed to share Dr. Mike Yeadon’s incandescent reading of “Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice” to celebrate the one-year anniversary of my poem. Since it was a conversation with Mike that inspired the poem, he was one of the first people I invited to participate in the video series I launched with Dr. Tess Lawrie’s heartrending reading (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem-57a) in March 2023. Both videos are set to music by my husband and were filmed by Mark Lawrie, director of the historically significant “A Letter to Dr Andrew Hill.” See my Substack post for more details as well as to read excerpts from my correspondence with Mike about Mistakes Were NOT Made:





