© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦70% of Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by Russia refuse to be included in the exchange lists.
The reason is simple - every third serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, upon returning, faces criminal and public prosecution on charges of treason for surrendering.
Source @Institute for the Study of War (ISW)
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/