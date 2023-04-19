BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole interviewed Edwin De La Cruz, who expressed his deep concern about the CCP’s infiltration and weaponizations of the US justice system
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
04/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2eswnsaffb

04/17/2023 After the "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan '' hearing, Nicole interviewed Edwin De La Cruz, who expressed his deep concern about the CCP’s infiltration and weaponizations of the US justice system. Cruz believes that the CCP's goal is to destroy the United States, and they are destroying America by corrupting American government and officials. Cruz emphasizes the importance of involving the people in the fight against the CCP, and suggests utilizing campaigns to make officials aware of the situation and take action to free Miles Guo. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/17/2023 在“曼哈顿暴力犯罪受害者”听证会结束时，妮可采访了埃德温·代·拉·克鲁兹，他对中共渗透和武器化美国司法系统表示深切关注。克鲁兹认为中共的目标是摧毁美国，而他们正在通过腐蚀美国政府和官员来实现这一目标。克鲁兹强调了让人民参与打击中共的重要性，并建议利用宣传活动让官员意识到这一情况并采取行动来释放郭文贵先生。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


