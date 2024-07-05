BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Health Benefits of Vitamin D
95 views • 10 months ago

It is estimated that 1 billion people worldwide have a deficiency in Vitamin D! This deficiency can be attributed to both lifestyle and environmental factors. While some Vitamin D is supplied by the foods we eat, most of it is made in the body when our skin is exposed to sunlight.

In fact, Vitamin D is a hormone that is made when UV rays from the sun contact our skin which converts cholesterol into Vitamin D. Vitamin D3 is the active form after being converted in the liver.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the benefits of keeping your Vitamin D levels optimal to benefit your health!

To purchase the high-dose Vitamin D3 with K2 supplement mentioned on this podcast, please visit:

https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/product/vitamin-d3-with-k2-5000-iu-180-mcg-60-capsules/

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

