Health Benefits of Vitamin D

It is estimated that 1 billion people worldwide have a deficiency in Vitamin D! This deficiency can be attributed to both lifestyle and environmental factors. While some Vitamin D is supplied by the foods we eat, most of it is made in the body when our skin is exposed to sunlight.

In fact, Vitamin D is a hormone that is made when UV rays from the sun contact our skin which converts cholesterol into Vitamin D. Vitamin D3 is the active form after being converted in the liver.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the benefits of keeping your Vitamin D levels optimal to benefit your health!

