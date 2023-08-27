ESSENTIAL - NEED TO KNOW - Why Climate Change is NOT an Emergency (Saturday, May 27, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, Princeton Physicist Dr. William Happer, and Dr. Bruce Everett, climate economist, presented data and analysis which shows that adding CO2 in the atmosphere will be beneficial, that the atmospheric temperature is relatively insensitive to addition of CO2, and decarbonization is unnecessary, undesirable, impossible and not happening. Presentation at Princeton
University, Reunions Weekend