ESSENTIAL - NEED TO KNOW - Why Climate Change is NOT an Emergency (Saturday, May 27, 2023)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
53 views • 08/27/2023

Dr. Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, Princeton Physicist Dr. William Happer, and Dr. Bruce Everett, climate economist, presented data and analysis which shows that adding CO2 in the atmosphere will be beneficial, that the atmospheric temperature is relatively insensitive to addition of CO2, and decarbonization is unnecessary, undesirable, impossible and not happening. Presentation at Princeton

University, Reunions Weekend

crimenwonew world orderco2scamclimate change hoaxoxygenglobalist crime syndicatedr patrick mooreco founder of greenpeaceprinceton physicist dr william happerdr bruce everett climate economistwhy climate change is not an emergency
