A Word of Hope & A Word of Caution
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
110 views • 7 months ago

A Word of Hope & A Word of Caution  Would you ask someone to marry the worst of two evils?  Why have moral convictions if you can so easily compromise your conviction. Does the end justify the means? No. The power and authority of the people come from Almighty God, who can not sin. That is why he is so powerful! If you want to be "We The People," having rights that from God you cannot compromise. Your strength and power come from obedience to God. The Highest Moral Standards. Quote from 1800's America is Great because she is good, not a compromiser. That is the power of the Founding Fathers. They competed with each other to see who was more obedient to the principles and precepts of Jesus Christ. Christainity. Liars, cheaters, double-minded, and compromisers are weak hypocrites not receiving their power and authority from Almighty God. They  are easily defeated by the worst sinners. 

Keywords
powerliarsstrengthcheatersalmighty goddouble-mindedobedient to the principles precepts of jesus christchristainitycompromiserscome obedience to god
