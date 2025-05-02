Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Wrong to Slash Foreign Welfare?

With Laurie Timmermann, Former Foreign Aid Worker

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

While aggressively opposing immoral ideas and actions, Freedom Hub recognizes the fallibility of man and will occasionally entertain arguments counter to our narrative. Perhaps libertarians are wrong that the government's stealing of income from Americans is theft, at least under certain circumstances. One of those passes occurs for regular Freedom Hub (FH) guests that we like and whose arguments have possible merit. FH regular Laurie Timmerman was a long-time global food aid worker, and she has asked for a chance to oppose at least part of the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

In March, DOGE got the Trump Administration’s agreement to eliminate more than 80% of USAID's programs, transferring those remaining to the State Department. DOGE, as most know, is an impressive program that was created to save taxpayers from unnecessarily wasting money on bureaucracies (and worse).

While critics such as our guest argue that the elimination of USAID undermines U.S. humanitarian efforts globally and has significant impacts on health, food security, and disaster response programs, the elephant in the room – money laundering and criminal activity -- has caught the country’s attention.

According to DOGE, USAID sent over $9 billion to terrorist-sponsoring states collectively responsible for killing over 3,000 American soldiers; USAID funded gain-of-function bioterror viruses and vaccines; they exported Transgenderism around the world (including producing a Trans-opera); they funded nearly the entire mainstream media to push a leftist, globalist narrative; they funded regime changes around the world and pushed false narratives against President Trump. It, like most govt programs, is also unconstitutional (being excluded from Article I Section 8 where national powers are enumerated), and it is duplicative of private charitable endeavors.

Ms. Timmermann agrees that USAID divisions and staff who abused taxpayer funds should be held accountable. However, the main track of good, well-performing USAID development programs meeting basic human needs for the poor also had their funds frozen. And legitimate USAID partners in the development aid sector have been put in turmoil, hemorrhaging almost all of their staff and implicating illegal breaches of contracts, irreparable harm, and huge waste globally. As written by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, “...foreign aid is critical to U.S. foreign policy, national security, and international standing.” But is it?

In the 2000s Laurie managed US food aid projects in Guinea Bissau and in Cape Town, South Africa. For the Agriculture Department she codirected a livelihood program in the Republic of Congo and a small farmer cassava project in the Congo. Following that, Laurie supported small farmer projects in Asia and was program manager for Africare for nearly 4 years.