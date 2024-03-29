New York has officially ‘lost its ever-loving mind’: Florida rep

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., details the inflation struggles for working-class Americans, the importance of protecting election integrity and ongoing revelations in the Biden family investigation.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html