IRONCLAD | Mike Baker: The Billions of Dollars Funding the Taliban and Helping Hamas
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
145 views • 11/25/2023

IRONCLAD | The Billions of Dollars Funding the Taliban and Helping Hamas (with Mike Baker) - Change Agents


In this episode of Change Agents, an IRONCLAD original, Andy Stumpf interviews Mike Baker about billions of American dollars that are now helping to fund the Taliban in Afghanistan, as well as how terrorist organizations like Hamas are actually funded.


Mike Baker spent nearly 20 years as a CIA covert field operations officer, who took part in counterterrorism, counternarcotics, and counterinsurgency operations across the globe. He is the CEO of Portman Square Group, a global investigations and strategic communications company and is the host of the show Black Files Declassified on the Discovery Channel and The President’s Daily Brief podcast. He is the author of the book COMPANY RULES: Or Everything I Know About Business I Learned from the CIA


SPONSOR:

Change Agents is presented by Montana Knife Company. Use CODE "CHANGEAGENTS10" for 10% off your first order at https://www.montanaknifecompany.com/


Subscribe to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...


Shop IRONCLAD Apparel: https://shop.thisisironclad.com/


Change Agents is an IRONCLAD original. Visit https://www.thisisironclad.com to learn more.


Be sure to subscribe to @thisisironclad on YouTube and major social platforms.


 Twitter: / thisisironclad







Keywords
counterterrorismmike bakercia covert field operations officercounternarcoticscounterinsurgency operations
