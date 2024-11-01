Smart Dust can be weaponized, notes Prof. David A. Hughes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is from Prof. David A. Hughes's presentation titled "Resisting the Global Technocratic Coup: Seeing the Bigger Picture - Slides and Audio only: My presentation for the Omniwar presentation, but with the slides full screen", which was posted on 6 Oct 2024 here:
https://dhughes.substack.com/p/resisting-the-global-technocratic
This presentation was made by Prof. David A. Hughes at the "Omniwar Symposium | Sept. 21", which is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v5fptfp-omniwar-symposium-sept.-21.html
