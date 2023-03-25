The replacement of the Greek son of God, Jesus Christ(the blood of their covenant) with the son of David,son of Man,the true Antichrist. David's curses on Jesus & Greece.

In many recent prophesies God validated that these are the revelations He gave me, in fact He said "Bravo my daughter that you accept My Word and the revelations that I am giving you", that was after I discovered all the curses of David against Jesus and Greece and how they falsely show Daniel's evil idolatrous king from Europe as the Antichrist, while the whole Israel, and Judaism are the Antichrist 1 John 4:3 and the Son of Man whom Daniel portrays as holy is the REAL Antichrist. The evil king from Europe (someone like Hitler, cuz they tried to do this with Hitler and they failed) will just facilitate the great war against Europe which will pave the way to the Jew Messiah who will impose peace on all the earth "thus ends the matter" as Daniel says Daniel 7:26-28, the curtain falls with the Jew Messiah rebuilding the 3rd temple and sitting on David's throne, imposing Judaism on all the earth and Yahweh alone acting as god, his eternal dream Isaiah 66:20-23. On that day Yahweh alone will be the only one on earth when the real Holy Spirit will have departed John 12:31-32, and Yahweh will execute his judgment on the gentiles Zechariah 1:16, 14:9, 14:16!!!!! This is the truth. Also the 666 exposes the Jews that their Son of Man, son of David is the true Antichrist, the 2nd beast of the abyss assisting the first beast Lachaim, Yahweh Revelation 13:12-13!!! And he will perform "signs" similar to Yahweh's 1 Kings 18:37-39 with fire coming down, just like Chabad says on their Messiah who has indeed not arrived yet. Zechariah 9:9 is for the Jew Messiah who will be Yahweh in disguise as Jesus exposed in John 14:30 and Mark 12:35 this is why David calls the Jew Messiah "lord" reference to Psalm 110:1 when the Jew Messiah will sit on the right side of Yahweh and destroy David's enemies!!! Psalm 2:6-7 Yahweh will place his Messiah on his holy mountain, Poseidon's mountains, and Yahweh is Satan. The evil king from Europe analogous to Antiochus the Greek king will just be anti-Yahweh with his abomination "as a climax to his idolatrous acts he will set up an abomination" that will cause Yahweh's wrath and desolation, the Shabbat-rest that Chabad talks about prior to the coming of their Messiah and the Jewish Messianic era!!!! This is how Yahweh forever utilizes idolatry, to accuse Europe and portray Israel and himself as holy, while all the idolatry is him hiding, and it was Semitic and Egyptian anyway, this is why the phenomenon of Jews returning to strict Judaism now is called Baal Teshuvah..their master Adonay, Yahweh SavaothJer31:35 is BAALThe crucifixion itself Proves that Jesus was NOT the Jew Messiah. Jesus was ANOINTED BY VIRGIN BIRTH, WITHOUT A BIOLOGICAL FATHER AND WITH A GREEK MOTHER JOHN 7:35, 7:41. They use Jesus to Judaize the world (because their Messiah did not come even though they killed Jesus!) to prepare the world to accept their Jew Messiah son of David (there aren't two Jew Messiahs btw) Jesus is losing all of His original Greek traits as we march towards the era of the Antichrist the Jew Messiah , and now He lost His Greek name too and turned it to Yeshua aka Yehova cause the Antichrist the Jew Messiah will be Yahweh in disguise John 14:30/ Mark 12:35. Jesus was JUST THE BLOOD OF THEIR 2ND SATANIC COVENANT AS PROCLAIMED BY ALL THE SATANIC MESSENGERS OF YAHWEH, THE HEBREW PROPHETS OF THE TANAKH, HEBREW BIBLE. The blood of their covenant is NOT their Messiah, and not even a Jew, thus He would come from the land of the gentiles Isaiah 9:1, THEN a son would be born Isaiah 9:6-7, a son of David who would replace Jesus. Yahweh would replace the real God Zech 14:9!!! The blood of the covenant is the way to their Messiah, where Yahweh by oath (Jesus condemned oaths & swearing) promised to David that he will have his spirit rest on his descendant and they will both rule the whole earth in the Jewish Messianic era Isaiah 11:2, Psalm 132:11 "The LORD swore an oath to David, a sure oath he will not revoke: “One of your own descendants I will place on your throne."

The figure in Isaiah 53:5 is NOT THE SAME as in Isaiah 11:1. No Hebrew prophet says that the son of David will be executed! IT'S A REPLACEMENT! THIS IS WHAT THEY HIDE! Paul did this, he merged the two opposing figures of the Greek son of God with the Jew Messiah son of Man, son of David into ONE, to hide the fact that the Jews killed Jesus in order to have Him replaced by their own Messiah Psalm 109:8!! The Jew Messiah is the reward of their covenant Jeremiah 33:20-21 as long as the Jews fulfilled the terms of it: to kill Jesus as requested by Yahweh thru Daniel 9:24 and instructed by Caiaphas John 11:50. Freedom granted by Yahweh made the Jews perish forever, ONLY if the SON OF GOD sets you free you will be truly set free John 8:36-37, but they were trying to kill Jesus to get freedom and rewards by Yahweh, which Paul showed as holy "Jesus must suffer".

