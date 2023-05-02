BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chinese American and Asian American are the biggest victims of the inaction of U.S. agencies like the DOJ and SEC towards CCP, not because you want to take down the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
05/02/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fpl56efe3

04/27/2023 During her appearance on Outside the Beltway, Nicole said that as Chinese American and Asian American, we are the biggest victims of the inaction of U.S. agencies like the DOJ and SEC towards CCP, not because you want to take down the CCP. We want the U.S. to start holding the CCP accountable, because the CCP does not represent the Chinese people, nor the Asian American community. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/27/2023 妮可参加Outside the Beltway节目时表示，作为美籍华人和亚裔美国人，我们是因为司法部和证券交易委员会等美国机构对中共不作为才成为受害者，而不是因为你们要打倒中共。我们希望美国开始追究中共的责任，因为中共并不代表中国人民，也不代表美国亚裔群体。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



