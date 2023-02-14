Author Martin Sandler discusses possibility that Mossad assassinated JFK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martin Sandler, editor of "The Letters of John F. Kennedy," discusses the possibility that Israel's Mossad was behind the assassination of JFK. Sandler was speaking at the John F. Kennedy Museum in Hyannis, Massachusetts on November 6, 2013. His talk was broadcast on the program "Book TV": https://www.c-span.org/video/?316163-1/the-letters-john-f-kennedy - The clip about the Mossad is at https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4547313/user-clip-jfk-gurion-mossad-dimona
Sandler is an award-winning author of numerous popular books and textbooks on American history. He has taught at the University of Massachusetts and Smith College. https://biography.jrank.org/pages/1629/Sandler-Martin-W.html
Author Michael Collins Piper discusses this subject in his book "Final judgment : The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy," available at https://archive.org/details/finaljudgmentmis0000pipe and https://www.amazon.com/Final-Judgment-Missing-Assassination-Conspiracy/dp/0974548405
Piper also discusses this theory at https://archive.org/details/MichaelCollinsPiperLectureFinalJudgmentTheMissingLinkInTheJFKAssassinationConspiracyKeyJewishRole
For more information on Israel see https://ifamericansknew.org/