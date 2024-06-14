BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXPOSING SARAH JAKES ROBERTS: FALSE TEACHINGS, FREEMASONARY AND ILLUMINATI CONNECTIONS
The End Times
The End Times
34 views • 11 months ago

Sarah Jakes Roberts is following in the footsteps of her father TD Jakes. I do not know them personally and this is not an attack. I am warning those who continue to attend or watch the Pottter's House. 


They both have taken the Fremasonic oath and worship the Baphomet. The Lord Jesus Christ (Yahweh) is not their god. The deception in the last days is very strong. 


Some of Sarah Jakes Roberts attire is questionable for a married woman and to be leading women. These taletell sign start out subtle then increase over time. They are suiciding spirits, using witchcraft and divination that is written in the Holy Bible. 

Deuteronomy 18:10-12 KJV — There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD: and because of these abominations the LORD thy God doth drive them out from before thee.




1 John 4:1 KJV — Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.



1 Timothy 2:12 KJV — But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence.



1 John 1:9 KJV — If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.



##sarahjakesroberts #tdjakes #falseteacher #fasleprophet 

=======================================

Copyright Disclaimer: - Under section 107 of the copyright Act 1976, allowance is mad for FAIR USE for purpose such a as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statues that might otherwise be infringing. Non- Profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of FAIR USE.



📍Video made using CapCut|This is my affiliate link

https://www.capcut.com/t/ZmFqnUoMn/

