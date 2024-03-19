Unstoppable Food Episode 7: Ultimate Trellis, Vining Edibles Forever

Vine trellises are an essential tool for any homesteader who wants to grow vining edibles such as tomatoes, beans, grapes, and cucumbers. These structures provide support for the plants, allowing them to climb and grow upward, making the most of the available space, and maximizing sunlight exposure. A well-constructed vine trellis can be made from materials like wood, metal, or even recycled materials like old bed frames or bicycle wheels.





When it comes to vining edibles, the benefits are countless. Not only do these plants offer delicious, nutritious produce, but they also contribute to a more sustainable and self-sufficient lifestyle. By growing your own vining edibles, you'll have a steady supply of fresh, organic food that you can enjoy year-round. Plus, the satisfaction of nurturing and harvesting your own fruits, vegetables, and herbs from your vine trellis is truly unmatched. Embrace the joys of homesteading and start growing your own vining edibles today!





💵 Please support our sponsors

RedPill Living

Unstoppable Food Edibles & More Plant Store

https://www.redpillliving.com/UnstoppableFood





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."