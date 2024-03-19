BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unstoppable Food Episode 7: Ultimate Trellis, Vining Edibles Forever
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
75 views • 03/19/2024

Vine trellises are an essential tool for any homesteader who wants to grow vining edibles such as tomatoes, beans, grapes, and cucumbers. These structures provide support for the plants, allowing them to climb and grow upward, making the most of the available space, and maximizing sunlight exposure. A well-constructed vine trellis can be made from materials like wood, metal, or even recycled materials like old bed frames or bicycle wheels.


When it comes to vining edibles, the benefits are countless. Not only do these plants offer delicious, nutritious produce, but they also contribute to a more sustainable and self-sufficient lifestyle. By growing your own vining edibles, you'll have a steady supply of fresh, organic food that you can enjoy year-round. Plus, the satisfaction of nurturing and harvesting your own fruits, vegetables, and herbs from your vine trellis is truly unmatched. Embrace the joys of homesteading and start growing your own vining edibles today!


food supplygardeninghomesteadinghomesteadrabbitsfood shortageseggsdroughtlivestockwater supplyself sustainabilitytrellisfood crisisfodderunstoppable foodhosanna homesteadbackyard farmsvining edibles
